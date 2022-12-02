Zambia’s ZESCO cuts on Kariba Dam electricity generation as electricity crisis worsens, utility follows ZESA move 

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

NEIGHBOURING Zambia has followed in Zimbabwe’s footsteps and significantly cut on electricity at its Kariba Dam plant, with hope of getting back to full capacity mid-January, due to low water levels, its Energy Minister Peter Kapala has told parliament.

Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO), its power utility, will now be required to produce no more than 800MW against its top capacity of 1,080MW as a stop gap measure to the ongoing power crisis.

Kapala, who was updating Zambia’s lower house on the situation at the Kariba North Hydro-Power Station, said usable water in the dam was just about 4.12% hence power utility, Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation (ZESCO) had been ordered by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) to suspend operations.

The usable water in Kariba Dam will not last beyond December, 2022, Kapala added.

The move comes just four days after the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) was given a similar directive for the exact reason at its Kariba South Hydro-Power Station.

The move by ZESA has all but condemned most of the country to darkness, considering the plant accounted for 1,050MW of the 1,440MW its produces.

“A directive by the ZRA has with immediate effect, directed Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to immediately ensure that power generation activities at the South Bank Power Station are reduced to a maximum of 300MW instead of 600MW, while ZESCO Limited will reduce generation at Kariba North Bank Power Station to a maximum of 800MW, until further review of the substantive Hydrological outlook at Lake Kariba is undertaken.

“During the year 2022, the lake’s water level has been decreasing steadily on account of low inflows from the mainstream Zambezi River and its tributaries. Further, the situation has been worsened due to the overutilisation of water for sustained power generation, which has resulted in low water levels at the lake,” said Kapala.

“As of 28th November 2022, the Kariba Lake water levels stood at 476.09m above sea level, representing only 4.12% of usable water storage for power generation.

“The low water level situation in the Lake Kariba threatens the power generation for both the Kariba North Bank Hydro-Power Station (Zambian side) and Kariba South Bank Hydro-Power Station (Zimbabwean side).

“It is projected that if the current power generation and subsequent water utilisation continues, the remaining water for power generation at the Kariba complex, also referred to as live storage, will not be sufficient for power generation beyond mid-December 2022.”

Kapala highlighted that ZESCO was working on load-shedding plans to ease pressure on its grid.

It is also expected to take maximum advantage of its Victoria Falls, Small Hydros, Kafue Gorge and Kafue Gorge Lower Power Stations until mid-January.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing brutal load-shedding since the ‘suspension’ of electricity generation at its Kariba plant, seeing as Hwange is under constant servicing.