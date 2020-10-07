Zanu PF activists in court for bashing cops, poll mayhem

Spread This News











Staff Reporter

A GROUP of Zanu PF activists who turned violent Sunday and assaulted police officers during a tempestuous party primary election in Kwekwe Tuesday appeared in court facing public violence charges.

They are Zvidzai Maisva (34) Burden Mawire (35), Amon Mutondorwa (34), Elliot Gideon (38), Itai Mutandwa (36) and Tafadzwa Mutema.

The activists are part of a bigger group that allegedly caused the mayhem.

The chaotic scenes led to the abandonment of the Zanu PF internal polls in which political rivals Kandross Mugabe and Energy Ncube were battling to earn the sole ticket to represent the party in upcoming by-elections.

Mugabe represented Zanu PF in the 2018 parliamentary candidate, albeit on a losing cause to now late Kwekwe legislator Masango Matambanadzo.

Matambanadzo died in July this year.

Kwekwe Magistrate Florence Nago Tuesday heard that the arrested six and others who are still at large, assaulted police officers and destroyed property within the Zanu PF yard.

“The accused persons attacked police officers and manhandled Sergeant Mubika who was armed with a service pistol intending to disarm him. During the course, Sergeant Mubika’s grey uniform shirt got torn and buttons ripped off,” State papers read.

To disperse the aggressive crowd, police had to use tear gas.

“Police had to use tear gas and fire warning shots to manage the scene and arrested the accused persons.”

The court heard that the six and their accomplices disturbed public peace and security through their actions.

“They teamed up and went to Zanu PF District Headquarters, Kwekwe where they engaged in public violence by assaulting people with stones, open hands and fists,” court further heard.

“The State further said the five went on to damage a “windscreen of a Toyota Landcruiser Reg No AFG 5827 and deflating all the four wheels of the vehicles by removing sticker valves.

“They further deflated all 4 wheels of a Toyota Hilux Reg No ACX 0369 by severing them with sharp instruments.

“The group went on to damage the front windscreen and fender of a Mazda Excella Reg Number ADY 3345 using stones. They stole people’s various property.”

The court is set to hear the bail application the Wednesday.