Zanu PF and MDC bigwigs unite in mourning Information boss Nick Mangwana’s mother

By Staff Reporter

IN true African tradition, opposition MDC president, Douglas Mwonzora joined Zanu PF top officials in mourning the death of Information Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana’s mother in Kwekwe Saturday.

Zanu PF legal affairs secretary, Paul Mangwana who is Nick’s elder brother, also attended his mother’s burial.

Gogo Sabina Mangwana passed on last Wednesday after a long illness aged 90.

In her eulogy, Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa expressed delight at Mwonzora’s political maturity, which saw him put aside political differences to commiserate with the Mangwana family, alongside top Zanu PF

politicians.

“I would like to acknowledge the presence of my homeboy, Douglas Mwonzora, who is here. We were with Mwonzora during the Constitution making process under COPAC (Constitution Parliamentary Select Committee),” said Mutsvangwa.

“When the process started, our country was deeply polarised that it was difficult to talk to someone from the other political divide.

“In COPAC, we worked on a Constitution, which would make Zimbabweans prosper. Paul Mangwana and Mwonzora are like twins in that regard,” she added.

“The reason why today people have a chance to choose parties of their choice is that a protracted armed struggle had to be waged.

“Given that background, political differences must not lead to fighting and violence.

“That choice of standing up I am in opposition as a black person is something which did not come on a silver platter,” she said.

The information minister said during the colonial era, blacks were totally excluded from the country’s governance issues.

“We didn’t even know who was leading the government or who was an MP. We only knew of (aspiring) being a nurse or a teacher.”

Paul, who was a COPAC co-chairperson alongside Mwonzora, also said it was heart-warming that the MDC leader set aside political differences to attend his mother’s burial.

“He (Mwonzora) has set aside our political differences and decided to visit us during this moment of grief and decided to commiserate with us in burying our mother,” Mangwana said.