Zanu PF apologist Wicknell Chivayo gifts Mnangagwa’s ally jaw-dropping US$1million

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has taken his extravagance side-show to another level, donating a whooping US$1million to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Mbungo led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s top ally.

The supposedly philanthropic gesture has left observers speculating that this could be rewarding the church’s leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, for rallying his multitudes of followers to vote for Mnangagwa in the August 2023 elections, which he narrowly won against then Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Nelson Chamisa.

The bishop told delegates attending the ZCC Easter Passover held at the church’s iconic shrine in Bikita, Masvingo that Chivayo had gifted him US$1million. “There is this young businessman, Chivayo, who is doing great works. He donated some money to our church. It is a six-zero figure, US$1 million. We are quite happy as a church and that is a show of love and kindness,” said the cleric.

Chivayo, whose source of wealth has remained a mystery, has in recent months blessed social media influencers and popular musicians who perform at Zanu PF events, with top-of-the-range vehicles and cellphones ahead of Mnangagwa’s third-term campaign bid, which is said to be brewing.

Viewed not as his own man, but as an emissary of the First Family in all the flamboyant donations, Chivayo on Easter Sunday gifted $US1million to ZCC ostensibly for its projects to help communities with clean water, schools, clinics and worship places.

Mutendi, who turn 85 this year, has become a prominent figure during State functions where he has given devotions. He is a very close Mnangagwa ally, whom the octogenarian Zanu PF politician regards as his “spiritualist.”

Addressing an estimated 150 000-strong crowd, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe provides for freedom of worship and churches are a strategic partner in nation building.