ZANU-PF Bans Members From Using Cell Phones During Party Meetings

Spread This News

By Mbekezeli Ncube

ZANU PF has banned its members from using of cell phones during its meetings saying they would be used to leak confidential information.

This was revealed in a confidential Memorandum by the party’s national secretary for security Lovemore Matuke, who said the new development is a way of curbing the unauthorised spread information.

“The National Security Department has noted with concern, the abuse of cell phones by members during Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings in all Provinces resulting in leakages of meetings’ proceedings to unauthorised public. These leakages have resulted in dissenting among members and immature spreading of information which is destructive to the party,” Matuke said in the MEMO, leaked to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

“The foregoing has caused the National Security Department to immediately stop the usage of mobile phones during such high-profile meetings as the PCCs. It is prudent and preferable to ensure that no cell phones are allowed into the venue of the meeting,” he said.