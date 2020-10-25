Zanu PF Bars Civil Servants From Contesting In DCC Elections

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU PF has barred all civil servants from contesting in its pending District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

The party’s acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said since the reintroduction of the DCCs, Zanu PF had seen a lot of interest from civil servants submitting curriculum vitaes (CVs) to contest in the elections.

“On the issue of whether civil servants can participate in the Zanu PF, the law does not allow that,” Chinamasa said.

“The answer is no. The relevant regulations governing civil servants do not allow civil servants to act in a partisan manner to further the interest of any political party.

“I say this because we have witnessed, and the political commissar (Victor Matemadanda) will confirm that there has been heightened interest from some teachers and civil servants to participate in the DCC elections.

“The law does not allow. So that message should also go out. But am also not aware of any civil servants who are holding party positions, but if they are there, it’s not permitted. If it’s not permitted, it’s up to the aggrieved to raise it so that those people will cease to occupy positions in government,” he added.

Early this month, prosecutor Namatai Chipere based at the Gweru Magistrates’ Courts was forced to resign after she was exposed following her win in the DCC elections in the Midlands province.

The Mashonaland West provincial education director, Gabriel Mhuwa is also said to be eyeing a position after he submitted his CV to contest in the DCC elections.

However, Zanu PF Midlands Province deputy chairperson Ronald Robson Nyathi told NewZimbabwe.com the party had since directed anyone who is serving as a civil servant to be allowed to contest party positions without being subjected to stringent laid down party regulations.

“There was a waiver that came from our party headquarters saying if one is serving as a civil servant, he or she is allowed to stand for the DCC elections. So, there is that communication,” Nyathi said.