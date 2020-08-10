Zanu PF Blocks Ramaphosa’s Envoys From Meeting Chamisa

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

SOUTH AFRICA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s envoys to Zimbabwe, Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete, met with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare on Monday.

However, the two envoys failed to meet with the MDC Alliance delegation despite earlier commitments to engage the opposition party amid reports that the Zanu PF delegation blocked the meeting.

Information secretary Nick Mangwana posted pictures of the pair meeting Mnangagwa at State House.

Last week, Ramaphosa appointed Mufamadi, a member of former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki’s cabinets, and Mbete, former deputy president and speaker of the National Assembly, “as his Special Envoys to Zimbabwe, following recent reports of difficulties that the Republic of Zimbabwe is experiencing”, according to a statement from the presidency.

The envoys have since left for South Africa.

However, the delegation failed to meet with senior MDC Alliance officials.

“The MDC Alliance was formally requested to be available for a meeting today, the 10th of August 2020, with the special envoys that were deployed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Zimbabwe,” MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said in a statement.

“A delegation remained on standby from 10 am this morning only to be advised at the end of the day that the special envoys would be returning to South Africa without meeting the MDC Alliance delegation, in order to brief President Ramaphosa on the outcomes of their meeting with Mr. Mnangagwa.

“We can only assume that the failure to meet the MDC Alliance delegation was a result of demands made by the Zanu PF delegation,” she said.

Efforts to get comment from Zanu PF were unsuccessful.