Zanu PF Candidate Loses Poll Despite Dishing Out Free Beef

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN An interesting development, a Zanu PF candidate for Chinhoyi Ward Three bought a cow which she slaughtered and treated residents to free meat but still lost the election held last Saturday.

The candidate, Precious Dadirai Makiwa has since become a subject for radicle in the town.

The ward fall vacant after Richard Vhitirinyu was recalled by the MDC-T on November 4, 2020.

In a bid to enhance her chances of winning the perennially opposition-held ward, Makiwa bought a cow which she slaughtered and invited residents to get free meat. And they came in their numbers, with each walking away with a 2kgs packet of beef.

Residents who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, confirmed there was a stampede as mostly women flocked Makiwa’s family home from where they emerged with wide smiles.

They all pledged to return the favour with their vote, but once alone in the polling booths, very few honoured their promise as evidenced by the election outcome.

“Makiwa was confident she would win the ward elections after dishing out large chunks of meat. The people promised their vote in return for beef allocations,” a resident, Raymond Dangirwa, told NewZimbabwe.com.

The outcome of the poll shocked Makiwa after she managed to 330 votes against her rival Vhitirinyu, who amassed 513 standing as a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate.

An ecstatic Vhitirinyu told NewZimbabwe.com this Tuesday Zanu PF must start to appreciate that dishing out freebies was a thing of the past.

“The electorate is nolonger as gullible as before. Yes, Makiwa slaughtered a whole cow whose meat she distributed to many households in the hope they would vote for her. Through her party, she also donated textbooks, but all this counted for nothing after she lost. People don’t want freebies, they need real transformational change to their lives,” Vhitirinyu said

Makiwa was unreachable by the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, CCC bagged five out of the six Local Authority by elections in Chinhoyi.

The only upset was in Ward 4 where the CCC interim district chairman Brighton Mhizha lost to Zanu PF’s Ignatius Zvigadza after polling 569 to 718.