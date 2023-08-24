Zanu PF candidate Scott Sakupwanya’s supporters promise ‘Night of Terror’ in Mabvuku-Tafara after loss

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

RESIDENTS of Mabvuku have been warned to brace for a night of terror from defeated Zanu PF parliamentary candidate Scott Sakupwanya’s supporters.

Sakupwanya a well-known gold dealer who had eyed the Mabvuku-Tafara polled 12,038 against Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Febion Kufahakutizwi’s 15,934 votes.

His supporters have promised to deal with residents in the high-density suburb who entertained him, took his money and welcomed developments he funded during his campaign.

Sakupwanya went all out for the seat, spending millions in rehabilitating the main road linking Mabvuku-Tafara to Mutare Road, drilling boreholes and even flying former American boxer Floyd Mayweather as a show of financial muscle.

“Vese Vanoenda kumabhawa nevane hama dzinofamba husiku please make sure kuti by 6 pm munhu wese aamumba,” read one of the messages which circulated in Mabvuku-Tafara residents’ WhatsApp groups.

“Hembe dzemusangano isai muma pillow from today and stop talking about politics unless u know kuti une backup yakasimba…usataure zveahwina unless uchishanda kuZEC.

“From today pane zviri kurongwa. Forewarned is forearmed. Stay safe!”

(May those who walk around at night, including those who are thinking of being at bars be at home by 6pm. Keep your party regalia close to you. Do not talk of politics except you work at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). There are a lot of things being planned for tonight.)

Political flip-flopper, Acie Lumumba celebrated Sakupwanya’s “loss”. The former Zanu PF activist who later jumped on the failed Saviour Kasukuwere wagon alleges that Sakupwanya was having an affair with his estranged wife.

Lumumba apologized in advance for what residents of the high-density area will experience at the hands of Sakupwanya’s supporters.

“Dear Lilian Madyara and Scott Sakupwanya. I am happy you have lost. Even after all your weird water rituals and trying to use my son as sacrifice you have been eaten like beans, this is so sweet,” said Lumumba on his social media handles.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate whoever defeated Scott and Temba (Mliswa) and all those I am not in good books with.

“I’m so sorry hangu for what you are going to experience tonight but haaaaa Mabvuku you have made me proud “