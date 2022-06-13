Zanu PF, CCC activists violently clash at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral

Spread This News

By VOA

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa claims that there is chaos and pandemonium at slain party member Moreblessing Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime, Beatrice, where Zanu PF activists are demanding that she should be laid to rest in Chitungwiza.

In a tweet, CCC said: “A gang of Zanu PF thugs led by Councillor for Seke Rural, Mr Maoeresa, has descended on the funeral of Moreblessing Ali. They are chasing mourners away from the funeral & beating those who’ve gathered up. Our security team & local leaders are on site to protect mourners.”

Party spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, attacked ruling party activists for terrorizing CCC members at Ali’s funeral wake where party activists have been told to remove their yellow t-shirts.

In a tweet, Mahere said: “Zanu PF has no right to dictate what anybody wears at a funeral nor do they have the right to unleash violence on grieving loved ones. Nyatsime belongs to all citizens. It is not ‘Zanu PF territory’. We demand justice.

“At the very least, please arrest the perpetrators of violence at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral. The family & community have been traumatized enough already. S219 of the Constitution mandates you to serve & protect all citizens. We demand justice.”

In another tweet, CCC member Job Sikhala said he has received messages from Nyatsime that Zanu PF activists are terrorizing CCC supporters attending Ali’s funeral wake.

“… There’s commotion at the Mobby’s funeral vanhu veZanu vauya varikuita noise isingaiti vauya naMaoresa anova MP weSeke rural naCllr wavo anonzi masimbi varikuti nhamo ngaiende kuSt’marys ibve kuNyatsime.”

A video of a local councilor urging CCC supporters to stop attending the funeral wake and go to St. Mary’s, the home of Sikhala, has gone viral on social media.

Sikhala said, “This is the Zanu PF thug masquerading as the authority of the area banning people from mourning Moreblessing Ali at her residence. He has come in a company of drunken thugs and attacked mourners at the funeral. I challenge ZRP Zimbabwe to explain the meaning of this!!!”

The councilor was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

Zanu PF communications director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said CCC was making false claims while turning the death of Ali into a political campaign.

“This is a disgrace,” said Mugwadi, adding that CCC should respect Ali’s death.