Zanu PF, CCC turf war: Trio arrested for murder, 13 others rounded up for violence

Some of the destroyed vending stalls in the ongoing turf war

By Staff Reporter

THREE people have been arrested following the death of a Harare youth as a result of injuries sustained in a brutal attack in the unending turf wars involving Zanu PF and Citizens’Coalition for Change (CCC) activists.

The rival gangs are fighting for control over vending spots which they charge US$5 daily.

The deceased was identified as Onisimo Mavhingire (34).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Robert Machira (22), Tinotenda Hwechekweche (23) and Branwell Marime (38) in connection with a murder case in which they severely assaulted Onsimo Mavhingire (34) with sticks and wooden poles at Magaba, Mbare on October 7, 2022 at around 1400 hours,” said Nyathi.

“The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack, on October 8, 2022 while admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital.”

In a related matter, police also confirmed the arrest of 13 people in connection with violent clashes which broke out at Mupedzanhamo flea market Monday at around 1000 hours.

Nyathi appealed for peace.

“No to violence and acts of lawlessness,” he said.