ZANU PF claims foreign policy victory despite US tightening restrictions on Mnangagwa, Chiwenga

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zanu PF has claimed victory in the country’s foreign policy efforts after the US removed a sanctions program on Zimbabwe with a caveat of several individuals including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his vice Constantino Chiwenga remaining under an embargo.

Biden on Monday announced that it was ending sanctions against Zimbabwe that were imposed in 2003.

Zanu PF director of information Farai Marapira said the USA is sanitising the sanctions agenda which he described as aggressive and vindictive.

“The open door policy of President Mnangagwa has forced Americans to revisit their sanctions and try to sanitise their sanctions but sanctions are vindictive, sanctions are aggressive so as long as we remain with any sanctions against anyone in Zimbabwe especially our leader and senior members of government then we still have not made much progress. This attempt by the Americans to try and sanitise their sanctions regime is a sign of success in our foreign policy,” said Marapira.

While terminating the sanctions programme, the US imposed targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his wife, and others.

They are accused of violating human rights and corruption.

“To be honest these are allegations without substance. The Americans know that this is just rhetoric. America will never put sanctions on this basis because it has so many countries it is trading with that are doing terrible things in this world.

“This is a matter of America’s foreign policy. We can never run away from the fact that these sanctions are brought out because of land reform, because of the need of Zimbabwe to be self-reliant, self-guiding and autonomous. The neo-colonial agenda of the West can not allow an African country which is self-determining,” said Marapira.