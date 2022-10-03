Zanu PF Congress: Top officials pay ZW$100k each to fund Mnangagwa endorsement ritual as 2023 Presidential candidate

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE ruling Zanu PF political party has issued a directive compelling top party leaders to make contributions of varying amounts ahead of the 7th National Congress, which has been thrown into jeopardy following a legitimacy challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa kicking off today.

The event, largely convened to endorse Mnangagwa as the party’s sole candidate in next year’s presidential polls, comes against the backdrop of a failing economy, which has not spared the financially distressed Zanu PF.

The congress is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 29, 2022.

A leaked memorandum from Zanu PF Mashonaland West Province dated August 3, 2022 confirms the outfit’s plans to internally generate funds.

“According to a memo dated 22 August 2022 from the National Secretary for Finance PB Cde P Chinamasa, all party leadership should make individual contributions towards the 7th National People’s Congress. The Politburo members must pay directly into the Headquarters Account.

“The payments shall be in US$ or the equivalent at prevailing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction rate at the time of payment. Point of sale machines will be available at all party district offices,” says the directive in part.

Accordingly, a Politburo member is expected to pay ZW$100 000 or its official exchange rate equivalency in US$, deputy Politburo members will be obliged to pay ZW$50 000, Central Committee member ZW$20 000, National Consultative Assembly member ZW$10 000.

Deputy national executive members for the War Veterans, Women and Youth are expected to pay ZW$5 000, provincial members for all the four wings will have to pay ZW$5 000, Members of Parliament ZW$5 000, District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members ZW$3 000, district members ZW$1 500, councillors ZW$1 500.

Political parties in Zimbabwe are resorting to their membership for resource mobilisaton in the wake of waning international funders.

An political commentator, who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity, said Zanu PF faces resistance from members owing to looting and misappropriation of money t common within the political formation owing to a weak accountability system.

Meanwhile, the congress hangs in the balance after a recent urgent court application by disgruntled party member, Sybeth Musengezi, seeking to bar Mnangagwa from calling and presiding over the impending gathering.

The activist, whose house and car were torched by unknown arsonists Saturday night, contends Mnangagwa and other respondents have no legal authority to call for a congress in the face of a pending court case challenging his legitimacy.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration, Orbert Mpofu and Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa, among others, were cited as respondents in the unfolding case.

The matter is scheduled to start at the High Court this Monday.