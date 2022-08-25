ZANU PF councillor in trouble for selling council house

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A ZANU PF councillor in Banket is in soup after allegedly selling a council house for US$5,000.

Richard Muganhiri, who is Ward 23 councillor, is accused for disposing a house belonging to Zvimba Rural District Council (ZRDC) in Banket’s Kuwadzana township, without the local authority’s knowledge to Agnes and Ephraim Mafukidze for US$5,000.

Following his recent arrest on fraud charges, Muganhiri appeared in court and was remanded to September 6, 2022 after Magistrate Batanai Madzingira consented to his request for time to seek legal representation over the matter.

The fraud came to light after the Mafukidzes wanted a change of ownership of the house.

ZRDC has since repossessed the property, while the couple is fighting to recover money fleeced through the botched deal.

Banket Town Board Administrator, Shelter Ngozo-Chapata and the Mafukidze family are expected to testify in the matter.