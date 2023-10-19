Zanu PF demands arrests over fake letter recalling MPs; says the communication could cause alarm and despondency

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF has called on the police to investigate and arrest one Tafadzwa Manyika who wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda recalling 70 ruling party MPs.

In his letter to Mudenda, Manyika signed off as the Zanu PF interim Secretary General, a position held by Obert Mpofu.

He cited the MPs had ceased to be members of the party.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Zanu PF Information Director Farai Marapira said the fake letter could potentially cause alarm and despondency.

“It is very unfortunate that we have an opposition that continues to be very immature in its behavior and conduct on matters of politics. However, the true Zanu PF supporter is unfazed and unshaken by all these by the opposition because they know the structuring of the party and know the responsibility of each member.

“It is very criminal to be writing these fake letters. I urge the police to investigate as soon as they can and apprehend these people, we need to make examples because this information is very dangerous. It can unsettle the stability of a country even if it can cause untold problems and can cause alarm and despondency,” Marapira said.

He added, “I urge the police to find the perpetrator, find the person who first spread the messages, and let them be dealt with to the full extent of the law because we cannot continue to have such a kind of challenge in our politics of people that are focused on disinformation and nefarious political antics.”

Manyika’s letter is similar to that written by CCC’s self-imposed interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu which resulted in the recalling of 15 CCC MPs from the National Assembly.

Marapira however said unlike CCC, Zanu PF had known structures.

“This is the difference between Zanu PF and the CCC. The CCC in their wapusa-wapusa politics have no structure nor form.”

Meanwhile, CCC held a press briefing on Wednesday reiterating that the party had not recalled any of its members and dismissing the office of Secretary General which Tshabangu purports to hold.

“CCC has not recalled any of its members from Parliament, the Senate, and local authorities.

“Our movement has no such office, and no one can write to anyone on our behalf. We are aware the move to recall our members was deliberately made to force a two-thirds majority desperately needed by Zanu PF,” deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba said.