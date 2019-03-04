Zanu PF denies plot to fan opposition anarchy

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF has denied wide claims it was fanning anarchy within the rival MDC in attempts to weaken a party that continues to pose threats to its continued dominance on Zimbabwean politics.

The MDC heads for its elective congress May this year with the ruling party linked to a grand plot to sponsor party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora’s bid to claim the post of president from his boss Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa is still to know his challengers in the first elective process since his surprise loss to Mwonzora during the 2014 MDC internal elections.

Mwonzora has not dismissed any intentions to go for a second bite of the cherry.

The MDC congress has ignited a frenzy even within Zanu PF whose politicians are reportedly keen to see the “weaker” Mwonzora emerge winner.

However, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo has dismissed any desires by his party to influence the outcome of the MDC internal polls.

“The private media has been most recently and even today awash with claims by the MDC-Alliance and their functionaries to the effect that Zanu PF has a hand on the political inferno which is threatening to consume the Alliance,” Moyo told state media weekend.

“That is far far-fetched and absurd to say the least. The stark reality is that the mighty revolutionary Zanu PF party has no business or can derive any benefit from burdening itself under whatsoever circumstances, with the internal affairs of another political outfit let alone an outfit merely established as an election union of failed politicians.”

The MDC says Zanu PF has invested $6 million towards efforts aimed at causing anarchy within its ranks.

Top politicians in Vice President Morgan Komichi and Tendai Biti are among those who claim Zanu PF was sponsoring Mwonzora’s bid for president.

Khaya Moyo said the claims were driven by opposition mischief.

“It is quite mischievous for anyone to suggest that the ruling party can have an interest in an outfit that does not even have a substantive political identity,” he said.

He added, “Instead of concentrating on pointing artificial fingers, Chamisa’s MDC-Alliance should assign attention and effort towards resuscitating themselves from the political deathbed they are in.”

The Zanu PF aligned Zimbabwe war veterans associations has not hidden its desires to see Chamisa’s back in the country’s political arena saying the 41-year-old former student leader was too immature for national politics.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, likewise, has said before that Chamisa was no better than his more refined predecessor Morgan Tsvangirai who died of colon cancer February last year.