Zanu PF disrupts classes at Kariba school as by election candidate holds final rally 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

LEARNING at Mahombekombe Primary School in Kariba was suspended Thursday to pave way for the final political rally by ruling party, Zanu PF Kariba Ward 5 candidate, Kudakwashe Mafusire ahead of this weekend’s by election.

The nonchalant pupils endured the resort town’s searing heat as they sat in the sun while Zanu PF politicians pontificated and made promises to the evidently fatigued Mahombekombe residents, who came to witness a donation of a handful textbooks.

The event marked Zanu PF’s final rally after it lately dispatched high-ranking officials to garner support for its candidate.

These include Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister and Zanu PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, and Justice minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, as well as senior war veterans and Youth League members.

Meanwhile, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) continues to accuse Zanu PF of putting all stops to win this Saturday’s polls, amid rumour the electorate has been promised US$20 cash for a Zanu PF vote.

“We have heard plans of vote buying, where people were promised US$20 each. Our Intelligence team on the ground in Ward 5 has gathered that Zanu PF is promising each voter US$20 if one captures his/her ballot after voting for them.

“We call on alert citizens and agents to foil this act of criminality and protect the people’s will,” CCC interim provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava, told NewZimbabwe.com.

In the run-up to polling day on Saturday, the main opposition also held a “Yellow Nation” final campaign in Mahombekombe, attended by hundreds of Ward 5 residents donned in party regalia.

The by-election is set to fill a vacancy left behind following the resignation of then CCC councillor, Tendai Mapondera, over criminal abuse of office charges.

CCC is fielding Tonderai Chikwati to replace her, while Zanu PF candidate, Mafusire is gunning for the post.

Kariba Urban constituency has nine wards, of which CCC has eight and Zanu-PF only one.