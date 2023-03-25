Zanu Pf downplays ‘bhora musango’ from losing candidates after primary elections

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF secretary for information Christopher Mutsvangwa has downplayed a possible ‘bhora musango’ in the upcoming general elections after tomorrow’s scheduled primary elections.

With the party holding its primary elections Saturday to select members who will represent Zanu PF in this year’s general elections there are growing fears that losing candidates will decampaign the ruling party.

This follows reports of Zanu PF old guard thwarting opponents in their respective constituencies to go into primary elections unopposed.

Despite the party painting a rosy picture in the build-up to the elections, areas like Mashonaland West have been turned into war zones with Dexta Nduna allegedly masterminding the violence that erupted in Chegutu Monday.

This has fuelled speculation of possible decampaigning by losing candidates in the aftermath of primary elections.

Mutsvangwa however said the party will emerge stronger.

“In the spirt of inclusiveness rather than arbitrary exclusiveness we are very confident that the outcome of the elections will be respected by all the membership. So there is unlikely to be any post-election rancour among the membership because the elections will be transparent,” he said.

The rescheduled primary elections according to Mutsvangwa are a dress rehearsal of the upcoming general elections.

Moreover there are reports and allegations of businessmen buying their way into primary elections.

Controversial gold buyer Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya has allegedly drawn anger of Mabvuku Tafara Zanu PF supporters who feel hard done by the businessman whom they accused of muscling his way.

Sakupwanya will be uncontested in Saturday’s elections, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.