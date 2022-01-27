Zanu PF Dumps ‘Boko Haram’, Fields Losing Candidate In Chinhoyi Ward By-Election

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF Wednesday barred a winning candidate in the recently-held Chinhoyi Ward 2 primary elections from filing her nomination papers, opting to field Ruth Chikukwa’s losing opponent.

Chikukwa, popularly known as “Boko Haram”, last Friday won the right to represent the ruling party in the upcoming March 26 local council by-elections but was surprisingly stopped from submitting her papers at the nomination court.

She polled 162 votes to beat perennial campaigner Stuart Yasini who tallied 99 votes, while Muriravanhu Makhakhi scrapped a paltry 6 votes.

However, Chikukwa was stopped in her tracks to file her papers just a day before the nomination court sat.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, a dejected Chikukwa said she was unaware her name was removed from the candidates’ list and reasons for the move.

“I just heard that Tapera Mutovido (Makonde district coordinating committee (DCC) vice-chairperson) was the one who removed my name from the list and replaced me with Yasini whom l beat in the primary election,” she said.

“I asked why l was being removed from the list, but l never got anyone to satisfactorily answer me. Officials from the provincial office said it was a directive from above, but when l called Zanu PF headquarters they said they knew nothing. Honestly, l am hurt.”

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to get a comment from Mutovido were fruitless.

However, sources said Chikukwa was sidelined for indiscipline.

Chikukwa rose to infamy last year after instigating violence during a Makonde DCC meeting where Information Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza, had to be whisked away from the venue by anti-riot police.

She and a female friend were later arrested and appeared in court facing public violence charges.

In another incident last year, Chikukwa and Yasini clashed at a funeral of a Zanu PF member in Ward 2, Chinhoyi after they each bought coffins. This resulted in the deceased being buried with two coffins, which is taboo.

Chikukwa was later summoned to Chief Nemagonde’s traditional court for violating burial rites.

Meanwhile, the nomination court for the Chinhoyi Municipality by-elections, sat at the Town House Wednesday and a total of 22 candidates, including those rejected, filed their nomination papers.

The by-elections are set for Chinhoyi wards 2, 3, 4, 8, 12, and 14 and the newly-formed CCC led by Nelson Chamisa will field expelled councillors who were all controversially recalled on November 4, 2020, by Douglas Mwonzora the leader of a rival formation accusing them of “ceasing to be members.”

The CCC was launched in Harare Monday.