Zanu PF escalates effort to secure vendors votes in 2023 presidential elections

By Staff Reporter

Zanu-PF has turned to vendors in urban areas to secure their vote in the upcoming 2023 presidential election polls.

In Midlands, former State Security Minister Owen Ncube, who has become President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign face, has been travelling across the province urging vendors to vote for President Mnangagwa.

With growing poverty and unemployment, Zanu-PF has been losing the Urban vote to the opposition.

During an interface with vendors in Kwekwe recently, Ncube said the ruling party was counting on them.

“We have just come from the congress where we endorsed His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa as our presidential candidate in the coming elections,” he said.

“Zanu-PF is a revolutionary party which was born out of bloodshed for us to gain independence. For us to defend our party we have to vote for President Mnangagwa. You don’t sweat to vote for President Mnangagwa. You just go and vote as a vendor, and put your vote on the President to State House,” he said.

He told vendors they are the party’s eyes and ears.

“You the vendors are the eyes and ears of the party in urban areas. You are the eyes and ears of the President. We have endorsed the President at Congress. It is now upon us to campaign as vendors everywhere we are, that is in buses and kombis that our vote is on President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, the party’s senior member Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said vendors are the party’s soldiers.

“First line of defence in urban areas are vendors. You are our soldiers and you have to defend our country,” he said.