Zanu PF exposed as government backtracks on title deeds

By Anna Chibamu

THE government continues to derail the issuance of title deeds to urban dwellers in high density suburbs alleging there are many processes involved.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mufakose MP Susan Matsunga on Wednesday asked why owners of mostly old suburbs such as Mufakose, Highfield, Glen View, Tafara and Mabvuku had no title deeds for their occupied houses yet council continued to demand payments for the properties which were built in the 1960s.

This was during the question and answer session.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who chairs the Inter-ministerial committee that includes the Local Government, Finance, Higher and Tertiary Education ministries said the process had proved to be complex making it difficult to issue the title deeds as anticipated.

“We thought it was easy to issue title deeds but there are some issues that need due diligence so that we do not give title deeds to people who are not deserving.

“We have a committee which is moving around. At the moment we have identified 6000 households in Epworth,” Ziyambi said.

He added that the verification and review process was cumbersome but the government was doing its best.

Matsunga further questioned Ziyambi why new suburbs’ residents like Epworth were getting title deeds while old ones were being ignored.

“Minister, do you know that Epworth is a new location? Locations like Mufakose, Glenview and Highfield are older than Epworth. These were built in the 60s, earlier than Epworth,” Matsunga told Ziyambi.

Ziyambi blamed City of Harare for failure of procedures leading to the government resolving to plan a new programme to be considered in every urban location.

He said the government would fund the processing of title deeds, such as surveys and plans and the verification process of the identities of the title deed holders.

Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna urged government to fast track the processes alleging councillors and council officials were busy taking over houses from those that would have passed on

Ziyambi could not give a timeline.

“At this juncture, I am extremely hesitant to give a timeline. It is an exercise that we are learning every day,” Ziyambi told the august House.