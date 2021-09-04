Zanu PF Factional Fights Reach Boiling Point, As Minister Is Accused Of Blocking Deputy Parly Speaker

Energy and Power Development minister Zhemu Soda is in the middle of a messy Zanu PF storm

Energy and Power Development minister Zhemu Soda is in the middle of a messy Zanu PF storm

By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF ructions in Mashonaland Central province have reached the boiling point, with two distinct camps brawling for key positions amid reports that two cabinet ministers belonging to one camp are moving around threatening party members with unspecified action if they dared to vote for the opposing group.

Energy and Power Development minister Zhemu Soda, who is also district coordinating committee chairman for Muzarabani district is leading the campaign on behalf of Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Kazembe is seeking re-election as provincial chair.

Soda has been accused of recruiting gangs that move around the province threatening supporters of Kazembe’s main rival, Lazarus Dokora – who is seeking to rebound in the party following years of relative obscurity and has emerged as a clear front runner.

The other competitor is businessman James Makamba.

Soda’s alleged gangs have also reportedly been blocking campaign teams for women’s league provincial chairperson, Tsitsi Gezi, who is seeking re-election.

Interestingly, Gezi is the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, in which capacity she is Soda’s superior o the legislative front.

Highly placed Zanu PF officials in the province said the campaign has become so deadly it has now divided the volatile province along tribal lines, with the Dokora camp now reportedly labeling the Kazembe camp as studded with foreigners.

“The issue here is that Soda is originally from Mozambique and Kazembe is not originally from this province. So basically, there is a pack between the Zezurus and Kore Kores against a ground now being referred to as aliens. They say it is our time to rule the province now given that they have been sidelined for too long. So they are now fronting Dokora, who has become a clear favourite to win the chairmanship,” a source said.

“Soda has been running the show on behalf of Kazembe and he has literally blocked campaigns from Gezi in his district and is trying to spread that to the other districts,” the source said.

The source also said the Dokora group now has adopted first lady Auxilia Mnangagwa as its rallying point as she was born and bred in the province.

“The first lady is from our province originally and we are saying she represents our interests. For this reason, we are projecting her as our pillar,” the source said.

Zanu PF is in the middle of a massive restructuring exercise as it prepares for the elective congress due next year.

Such events are normally always characterised by serious catfights.

Efforts to a comment from Soda were fruitless as he was not answering calls on his mobile phone.