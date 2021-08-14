Zanu PF Factional Wars Escalate

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AS the enervating Zanu PF factional wars threaten to rip the party apart, Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi this week launched a scathing attack on Mashonaland West provincial youth chairman Vengai Musengi for fanning divisions and attempting to grab lucrative gold mines using the party name.

Musengi is widely seen as a possible contender for the provincial chairmanship vacated by the Justice minister two months ago.

Speaking during a Zanu PF provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) Thursday, Ziyambi deplored the use of social media to settle differences, saying organisations affiliated to Zanu PF had no business setting the agenda, but should wait for directions from party leaders regarding party policies and stances.

Ziyambi chided Musengi for trying to wrestle gold mines using the party name.

“We have become the worst province, with Zanu PF members taking their fights to social media. I was shocked when l was elevated to the Politburo, l thought it was going to be an occasion of celebrating, but it became an occasion for fighting for the chairmanship. It became an occasion to say ‘there is a vacancy and l should be the one to fill the position’. Insults were exchanged on social media, and up to this day members are still attacking one another,” Ziyambi said.

He added: “We don’t have party policy that says we must go out there and grab mines. We must mind our language and desist from actions that soil the party name by saying AAG has endorsed takeover of mines. Zanu PF affiliates wait for the party to make policy and give direction accordingly which affiliates then follow.”

“I don’t want members claiming the Justice minister was there when it was agreed that property rights must be violated, no, no.”

Musengi, and his leadership team, are being accused of wrestling gold mines from an empowerment trust, Zuvarabuda Empowerment Trust (ZET), which is wholly owned by the governing party.

ZET has since lobbied President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stem the shenanigans of the party’s youth provincial leadership.

The accused officials including Musengi, Timothy Masviba, Givemore Nyanhowe and Taurai Bota, are also accused of name-dropping the party’s national leadership in the alleged takeover of gold mines in the province.

Musengi allegedly imposed his team at Pickstone Peerless Mine in Chegutu replacing the party youths who had initiated the empowerment project.

Also at Midwinter Mine (4 Stumper) Pickstone area, the all-too-powerful youth chairman is said to have imposed his gangs to loot gold.

Reports further claim that Musengi allegedly worked in cahoots with Breckridge Mining Directors to displace Danangwe District Youth Mining Co-operative (DDYMC).

DDYMC and Danangwe District Youth chairman Stewart Luckford are said to have resisted Musengi’s takeover bid.

Musengi allegedly claims he is the president’s nephew.