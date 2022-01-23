Zanu PF Fights: Mash West Chair Mary Mliswa Targets Rivals In Purging Spree

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE infighting within Zanu PF Mashonaland West is raging on, with an elaborate plot to suspend, and consequently remove, Zvimba district coordinating committee (DCC) chairman Bywell Mbiri sparking renewed tensions.

Although for now Mbiri is the specific target, sources said many more are set to be purged.

According to sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, the aftermath of the recent violent provincial elections will witness an onslaught on real and perceived opponents of newly elected Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Mbiri supported losing provincial chair aspirant, former youth league provincial chairman Vengai Musengi, who squared up against eventual winner, Mliswa-Chikoka, Information deputy minister Kindness Paradza and ex-Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive officer Happison Muchechetere.

“There is a plan to get back at all those who were opposed to Mliswa-Chikoka’s ascendancy to the provincial chairman post. The first target is Mbiri, then Hurungwe DCC chairman Richard Ziki then lastly Makonde DCC chairman Paradza who is seen as a tough nut to crack,” a source from the province said.

The decimation of the DCC structures will ensure Mliswa-Chikoka fills the vacancies with her loyalists in order to consolidate her stranglehold to power.

Last Wednesday at Banket Sport Club, Mbiri resisted a well-choreographed plan to suspend him at a meeting which was aborted as tempers flared.

Zvimba DCC members later walked out in protest over Mbiri’s defiance to recuse himself from chairing the meeting and allow his issue to be discussed.

According to minutes of the meeting signed by Mliswa-Chikoka close ally, Zvimba East MP and DCC administration secretary, Tawanda Tungamirai, a motion was moved by one Chara (secretary for economic affairs) for Mbiri to leave the venue considering his impending suspension on a litany of allegations.

Petros Kasiya seconded the motion, before one Magaya called on the chairman to respect the motion and excuse himself, but Mbiri refused.

He argued the DCC as an organ had no right whatsoever to eject him from the indaba, but only a disciplinary committee could do so.

The meeting turned chaotic with members trading accusations and counteraccusations.

“Finally, the meeting collapsed without any further discussions, since the chairman refused to be excused,” minutes seen by NewZimbabwe.com read.

A clique opposed to Mbiri then proceeded to write a letter to Mliswa-Chikoka recommending his immediate suspension for, among other charges, failing to convene DCC meetings for the past five months, and insulting fellow party members.

The letter dated January 19, 2022, reads: “Cde Bywell Mbiri is being charged and recommended for suspension on the following allegations; incompetence and disloyalty to the party and failure to call and hold DCC executive meetings during the last five months as required by our constitution.”

“Failure to give us feedback from PEC and PCC meetings since our inauguration as DCC Zvimba. Abuse of power and authority, insulting and abusing DCC members during discussion in groups using demeaning language.”

Mbiri is also accused of making unilateral decisions as a one centre of power chairman who had assumed all duties of the DCC organ, among other accusations.