Zanu PF has always believed five years is too short for a presidential term – says Mzembi in veiled warning Mnangagwa will get his third term

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

EXILED former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has warned that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term is all but done based on Zanu PF caucuses and a new party slogan that indicates a certain section wants him to stay.

Zanu PF has begun campaigns that might keep him in office beyond his stipulated constitutional terms with the slogan “2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” slowly gaining ground.

The slogan is loosely translated as “In 2030 Mnangagwa will still be in power.”

An opportunity to keep him in office beyond 2028 arose after Zanu PF attained a two-thirds majority in the lower house of Parliament.

A majority in the Senate is almost set considering the party’s proximity and relationship to Chiefs, the appointment of new Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senators led by self-styled Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

“2030 may mean a seven-year Presidential term. (I am) just thinking loudly and wondering how it will be achieved apart from a third term,” said Mzembi.

“Ziyambi Ziyambi, (Virginia) Mabhiza and Shumba may be busy with this one

“The justification has always been (that) five years is too short for an incumbent to see his developmental projects through.

“Passing this through Parliament is a foregone after ruling party caucuses. It may explain the new 2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge varipo slogan. So many ways to skin a cat.”

Although Section 91(2) of the Zimbabwean constitution bars Mnangagwa from exceeding two terms, clearly stating that any amendments may not benefit an incumbent, there seems to be a general belief that Mnangagwa will still be in office come 2030.

Speaking at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre where Zanu PF was celebrating the Robert Mugabe Youth Day, Vice President Kembo Mohadi questioned why Zanu PF supporters were saying Mnangagwa would still be president in 2030 as if there were any indications he would not be in office.

His comments followed the chanting of the slogans by Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa.