Zanu PF hijacks National IDs, birth certificates programme

ZANU PF members Saturday commandered officials from the Registrar-General (RG)’s office to serve only ruling party members seeking birth and death certificates as well as national identity cards in Mhondoro.

Zanu PF Mhondoro DCC deputy information secretary, Doubt Masaka and dozens other party functionaries stormed Tafara Primary School, where they disrupted the flow of business and instructed RG officials to give preferential treatment to prospective birth certificates and ID holders vetted and approved by them.

The registration exercise was aborted Saturday after protests by villagers, who felt the whole process had been politicised.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change interim provincial spokesperson, Blessing Mandava condemned the shenanigans by Zanu PF apparatchiks.

“We condemn the hijacking and politicisation of the RG’s birth, death and identity cards exercise by Zanu PF members fronted by a Zanu PF DCC deputy information secretary in Muzvezve Doubt Masaka, who was assisted by Kaguvi district youth chairperson, Talent Jackson, and dozens of youths,” said Mandava.

“They invaded Tafara Primary School in Muzvezve Ward 13, where RG staffers were conducting births, deaths and identity cards exercise demanding that only those accredited by Zanu PF and who are members of Zanu PF cells are eligible to be served by the RG’s team.”

Added Mandava: “We condemn this politicisation with the contempt it deserves. We should all fight to defend and protect the intergrity of national institutions. Instead, they should not be used for political expediency but should serve all the citizens of this nation irregardless of political affiliation, color or creed. The RG’s office must distance itself from such barbarism.”

Meanwhile, reliable sources from the area told NewZimbabwe.com, unruly Zanu PF youths rounded up Venice M Section residents and forced them to a cell verification meeting.