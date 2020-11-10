Zanu PF hijacks Plan International food assistance programme

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

OUTSPOKEN Mbizo legislator Settlement Chikwinya has accused top Zanu PF officials in Midlands province of hijacking the Plan International aid assistance programme meant for the vulnerable in urban areas.

Speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the MDC Alliance lawmaker said Zanu PF functionaries have moved to impose lists of undeserving beneficiaries in their political circles.

Said the MP, “I want to welcome the assistance being given to our community members by Plan International in the form of grocery vouchers and cash worth US$12.

“The programme has good intentions to render much-needed support to vulnerable members in and around Kwekwe who have been pushed into poverty by the economic challenges Zimbabwe is facing today.

“It is unfortunate that indeed some undeserving individuals have found their way onto the beneficiaries list as a result of a few corrupt enumerators who were bribed to write these undeserving cases.”

Chikwinya threatened to name and shame the culprits.

“I now have some names of these undeserving individuals and if they do not voluntarily withdraw, I will not hesitate to name and shame them,” he said.

“It is also unfortunate that Zanu PF leaders have imposed some undeserving individuals to be put on the list and these include some people who work for government departments in Kwekwe.

“We condemn this interference by Zanu PF with a genuine programme by well-meaning NGOs and pray that the management of Plan International stands firm to allow only deserving cases to benefit,” he said.

Zanu PF has often been fingered by NGOs for using food and farm input assistance meant to benefit the poor to advance its political agenda.

The party continues to deny the claims.