Zanu PF Hijacks Presidential Scholarship Programme

By Bulawayo Correspondent

OPPOSITION political parties have accused Zanu PF of hijacking the government funded Presidential and National Scholarships programme.

Last week, the Presidential and National Scholarships Department invited applications for scholarships for the 2020 academic year to be submitted through the Zanu PF offices.

The scholarships target disadvantaged students in the country’s 10 provinces intending to pursue undergraduate and Masters studies outside the country.

According to the scholarship’s advert, aspiring applicants should submit their apply to Zanu PF headquarters where they were going to be vetted.

“These documents should be submitted and addressed to: scholarship@zanupforg.online.” reads part of the advert.

However, MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swethern Chirowodza argued that as a political party, Zanu PF should not have anything to do with the adjudication of Presidential Scholarship applicants.

“Zimbabweans are reeling under high taxation because national resources are being diverted to serve the educational needs of Zanu PF members and their offspring,” said Chirowodza.

“The President’s Office is a public office, which should serve all Zimbabweans without regard to political affiliation. If Zanu PF wants to cherry pick students to award scholarships, it should do so with its own money,” he said.

The MDC Alliance spokesperson said instead of practising partisan politics, the government should afford equal opportunities to its citizens.

“By extension, this very incident leads us to conclude that Zanu PF is being funded by taxpayers’ money. It is the duty of the government to treat its citizens in a fair and equal manner,” added Chirowodza.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa weighed in saying the involvement of Zanu PF in a national project is unconstitutional.

“Zanu PF has clearly hijacked a constitutional government’s function. In line with our devolution principle, the selection of Presidential Scholarship candidates should be done at ward level by constitutional organs rather than political parties,” said Maphosa.

He said since the programme’s inception, only children of senior Zanu PF officials have benefited from it.

“We thought with the coming in of the new regime, all citizens were going to be treated equal. Unfortunately, this regime is still stuck in the era of marginalising other people and communities,” said Maphosa.

The national youth spokesperson for the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T, Alfred Dzirutwe demanded transparency in the Presidential Scholarship selection.

“The so-called Presidential Scholarship has lost relevance. Most of deserving youths especially from marginalised areas in rural Matabeleland have been sidelined on this programme. As youths, we demand that an independent committee should be set up to select deserving candidates,” said Dzirutwe.

The leader of the Economic Reform Assembly (ERA) Amos Dangwa also called for transparency in the selection of Presidential Scholarship candidates.

“The reason why this country is not moving forward is because of corruption. The Presidential Scholarship is meant to empower bright but disadvantaged children. Normally these students are sent to foreign universities where learning facilities are better. Because these people use tax payers’ money, they are supposed to come back after completion of their studies and develop their countries using the knowledge which they would have acquired,” said Dangwa.

The ERA leader noted most of the students who have been selected for the programme have failed to return home upon completion of their studies.