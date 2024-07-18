Zanu PF identified as main perpetrator again, as 137 human rights violations are recorded in June

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

ZANU PF has, for the fourth time in a row, been identified as the leading perpetrator of human rights abuses for June, accounting for 65% of 137 cases recorded by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The ruling party has been a leading perpetrator since March, having shared the spot with the Zimbabwe republic police (ZRP) and army at some point.

At 65.4%, Zanu PF is far ahead of the ZRP (9.7%) which was identified as second on the list and traditional leaders are on 9.3%.

“ZPP recorded a total of 137 violations of human rights across the country including violations against freedom of assembly and association, harassment and intimidation, the right to equality and non-discrimination, unlawful detention, and the right to personal security, among others,” reads the monthly report.

The report comes out at a time when over 70 opposition activists are locked up in remand prison having been arrested for convening an ‘unsanctioned meeting’ at a private residence.

With the regional body, SADC, expected to host its summit in Harare next August, there is growing fear human rights violations are going to be on the rise as the government, Zanu PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa clampdown on dissent.

Manicaland Province recorded the highest number of violations among Zimbabwe’s ten provinces. 33 cases were recorded up from 19 in May.

Political hotbed Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces are the other two with over 40% increases while the other seven, including Harare, have minimal change.