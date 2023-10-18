Zanu PF ‘interim Secretary General’ writes to Speaker of Parliament recalling 70 MPs

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

One Tafadzwa Manyika claiming to be Zanu PF’s interim Secretary General has written to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda recalling 70 ruling party MPs saying they had ceased to be party members.

In a letter “stamped” by Mudenda’s office, Manyika called on the Speaker of Parliament to proceed in terms of the constitution and notify ZEC of the 70 vacancies.

This follows the recalls of 15 Citizens Coalition for Change MPs and 17 councillors by Sengezo Tshabangu whom the party’s leader Nelson Chamisa has since dismissed as an “impostor”.

“Kindly be advised that the following Members of the National Assembly were elected under Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) political party, and have ceased to be members of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front,” read Manyika’s letter.

Some of the big names recalled include Minister of Industry Sithembiso Nyoni, Midlands provincial Minister Owen Ncube, and Tourism Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son David Kudakwashe and nephew Tongai are also among those recalled.

“Kindly proceed in terms of the relevant provisions of the Constitution of Zimbabwe relating to members who have ceased to be members of a political party which they were elected under,” read the letter.