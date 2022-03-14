Zanu PF Is Panicking: Chamisa

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has claimed Zanu PF is in a panic mode, which explains why it is colluding with the police to stymie its hitherto trailblazing campaign ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

He says the situation is likely to worsen as the country prepares for crunch general elections in 2023.

Chamisa said this after police banned his Tuesday set for Binga, having previously done the same in Marondera and Gokwe.

On February 26, the CCC went to High Court, which overturned ZRP’s ban on their Gokwe rally, but cops went ahead and prevented the event from taking place through the use of teargas, dogs and water cannons to disperse CCC supporters.

In Marondera, the police were armed with teargas canisters, rifles, baton sticks and water cannons as they sealed off all entrances into Rudhaka stadium where the rally was supposed to take place.

In a statement Chamisa said that his opponents are quacking and shaking.

“So, they are quacking and shaking. We mean peace and love; we are peacemakers and 2023 is fast approaching. We will win BIG, with a landslide,” he said.

“We will build our Zimbabwe new and great; Lets together win Zimbabwe for change! It’s a Citizen fight,” he added.

Officer Commanding Hwange District Chief Superintendent Agnes Robert told CCC that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will visit Hwange on March 17 and, therefore the police doid not have enough manpower to monitor CCC rally in Binga.

CCC National Assembly candidate for Binga for North Province Dubeko Sibanda said the party’s lawyers spent a day at the court challenging the police ban but they did not succeed.