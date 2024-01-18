Zanu-PF joins Tshabangu-CCC legal battle; files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

A Zanu PF chairperson filed an application at the High Court seeking to bar recalled Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya from contesting in the upcoming by-elections.

By Staff Reporter

ZANU-PF has joined proceedings in a matter main opposition MPs and senators are challenging their recall by self-imposed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers contend that Tshabangu is an imposter and had no right to recall them.

The legal battle has dragged on since last year with the first group of recalled opposition legislators’ efforts to be reinstated flopping.

In the latest development, Zanu PF Chairperson for Kaguvi District, Ward 14 in Mkomba Matebeleland North province, has filed an application at the High Court seeking to stop recalled Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya from contesting in the upcoming by-elections.

The by-elections are slated for February 3.

The application is similar to that of Tshabangu, who recently filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to bar 23 candidates recalled by Tshabangu in November from using the party’s name in the upcoming by-elections.

Tshabangu insists that the recalled lawmakers should not contest under CCC.

The matters will be heard by High Court judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda this Thursday.

The case was supposed to be heard Wednesday but was postponed after CCC led by Nelson Chamisa sought to be joined to the proceedings.

Parties also agreed that the applications should be heard at the same time since they are similar.

Obey Shava representing the recalled lawyers said: “We had returned to court for argument in a matter in which Mr Tshabangu is seeking to have members of Parliament and Council, who were participating on a CCC ticket barred from contesting.

“Unfortunately the matter could not proceed because apparently there is a similar matter involving Amos Chibaya and others which was before a separate judge which was dealing with the same issues which we are dealing with.

“So the decision was made that the matters be heard simultaneously. In the meanwhile, the parties have been given some time to file all their outstanding papers and prepare their arguments in advance”.

The High Court is also expected to hand down its judgement in a matter the MPs and councillors have challenged the legality of their recalls from Parliament.

“That judgment is due tomorrow (Thursday) at 11 am and that judgment will likely have an effect on the determination of the matter that will be heard on Thursday,” Shava added.