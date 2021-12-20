Zanu PF Keeps Mum Over Chief Murinye’s Corruption Warning

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE ruling Zanu PF has maintained a distance from recent utterances made by Chief Murinye with party spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa saying the traditional leader’s statements were not a party issue.

Chief Murinye from Masvingo, born Ephias Munodawafa, made headlines last week after warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa he risked losing the 2023 elections if he did not act on the high-level corruption by his close associates.

Last week, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga issued a chilling warning to the chief before ordering for Local Government Minister July Moyo President of the Chiefs’ Council Fortune Charumbira to investigate the traditional leader.

However, the usual vocal senior Zanu PF officials who include Mutsvangwa, political commissar Mike Bimha, finance secretary Patrick Chinamasa, and information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi have remained silent.

Even known Zanu PF social media commentators, including Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana who vigorously defend Zanu PF, have remained silent despite going on overdrive when attacking opponents, especially the MDC Alliance and its leader, Nelson Chamisa.

The ruling party officials are always ready to pounce on any Zimbabwean or foreign diplomat who raises concerns over corruption in government or the lack of rule of law in the country.

However, Mutsvangwa, who was recently appointed party spokesperson by Mnangagwa, told NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, what Chief Murinye said was a party issue.

This is despite the chief openly confirming he is a strong Zanu PF member despite the Constitution barring traditional leaders to engage in political activities.

“It is not a party issue. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has neither commented on the matter, nor given any directions. You can even ask the chief involved. Remember the Head of State has a designated private spokesperson who has not even commented on the matter as yet,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Please talk to the Chiefs’ Council or those who have been commenting on the matter and not the party,” he said.