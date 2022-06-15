Zanu PF killed Moreblessing Ali – Chamisa 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, Tuesday announced that Zanu PF is responsible for activist Moreblessing Ali’s murder.

Ali went missing on 24 May after she was allegedly attacked and abducted by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

She was found dead on 11 June.

Police said her body was cut into two and stuffed in a sack.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has not said anything concerning the murder.

Ali’s family and the CCC party are convinced she was killed for her political activism.

Addressing party supporters during a memorial prayer in Nyatsime at Ali’s homestead, Chamisa said Mnangagwa’s silence shows he is responsible, and the 2023 election is going to be violent.

“There is no doubt Moreblessing was killed, there is no doubt who killed her, there is no doubt it is politically motivated.

“This is a very bad indication of the election in 2023. It tells you that the darkness of violence and dark clouds are gathering.

“Mnangagwa does not say anything like what other leaders do, yet he is the one who has a mandate to protect citizens.

“In terms of the constitution, he must protect everyone, but he was silent when Mboneni Ncube and Itai Dzamara died, and he is still silent while this is happening, and it shows he is responsible,” he said.

Chamisa also said they are appealing to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to help them end Zanu PF violence.

“We are writing to SADC to help us because if we start retaliating it will not end well,” Chamisa said.