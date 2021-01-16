Zanu PF Mash Central Youth Chair Succumbs To Covid-19

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Frenado Ruwizhi Friday succumbed to Covid-19, the ruling party has confirmed.

Acting youth league national secretary Tendai Chirau confirmed Ruwizhi’s death on Twitter.

“Cdes, I have just received shocking news of the death of Cde Ruwizhi our Zanu PF Youth League provincial chairman for Mashonaland Central. I am saddened!” said Chirau.

It could not be established whether he was in hospital or not when he died.

Zimbabwe has seen a surge in Covid-19 infections with new 741 cases recorded Friday including 30 deaths.

This bring the confirmed cases to 26 109, including 15 414 recoveries and 666 deaths.