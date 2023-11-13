Zanu PF Mash West wins two local authority by-elections; party Chairman speaks on ‘sweet’ victory

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF Mashonaland West has retained seats in two local authority by-elections in Hurungwe and Banket held at the weekend, thereby confirming the ruling party’s dominance in the province.

In Hurungwe Rural District Council Ward 24 Zanu PF’s Jerry Makumbe polled 1 685 votes while Ezekiel Khumalo of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) tallied 415 votes.

There were 28 spoilt votes while valid votes cast amounted to 2 100, bringing the total votes cast to 2 128. The percentage poll turnout was 42.3%.

The ward has 4 800 registered voters of which Zanu PF garnered 2 327 votes during August harmonised plebiscites.

In the Zvimba North Ward 23 by-election, Cecilia Muganhiri of Zanu PF amassed 949 votes against Manuel Chinanzvavana (CCC)’s 701, Enock Junior Rabu of National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) polled 18 votes and CCC renegade Pamela Gomani (Independent) scrapped 63 votes. There were 1 731 valid votes and 30 spoilt of the total 1 761 votes cast.

The electoral college is made up of 3 298 registered voters of which 53,3% turned up.

The two vacancies arose following the death of Hurungwe West Ward 24 Councillor Pharaoh Kuerakana (Zanu PF), just after being sworn in early September, and Banket Ward 23 Zanu PF Councillor, Richard Muganhiri, who died four days before the August 23 harmonised polls.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com following the weekend triumph, Zanu PF Mashonaland West Chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the victories were an endorsement of the astute leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government.

“I am really pleased and happy about the results of by-elections that we held yesterday, 11 November, when we bagged two local authority wards in Hurungwe administration district, namely Ward 24, and in Zvimba North administration district’s Ward 23 in Banket.

“We won big, and clearly the victories show the confidence that the people have in the ruling party, Zanu PF,” said Mliswa-Chikoka.

She attributed the wins to robust campaign rallies where Zanu PF reinforced its commitment to improving citizens’ livelihoods.

“As we were campaigning we were speaking to the electorate about the developments and tangible results that the ruling party is working towards for their health, education, water and sanitation, agriculture in particular Pfumvudza, issues of employment creation within wards,” she said.

Mliswa-Chikoka hailed the electorate which turned out in large numbers and demystified the notion that voters are apathetic during by-elections.

“Even if they were by-elections, people went out to vote and voted peacefully. Zanu PF Mash West wants to thank the electorate for voting wisely and for the confidence that they are still showing in Zanu PF.

“As a party, we shall continue to deliver on the mandate that has been given to us and we will make sure we fulfil the promises that we have given the people because, under the able leadership of President ED Mnangagwa, he keeps reminding us that no one and no place must be left behind.

“The results were a clear testament to the confidence that people have in Zanu PF. Results have spoken and it is now up to us to continue delivering.”

CCC suffered the loss in Banket despite the recently-held Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) delimitation exercise that negatively affected Zanu PF’s demographics in the area as the ward had become predominantly urban.

Analysts say the internecine strife engulfing CCC, amid purges of Members of Parliament and councillors at the behest of self-styled secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu, worked against the opposition’s winning cause that saw chaos in the candidate selection process leading to a disgruntled member, Gomani, standing as an independent candidate.