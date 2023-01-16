Zanu PF Mash West youth boss in soup beating up Chinese miner

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZANU PF Mashonaland West has resolved to suspend its Youth League chairman, Tapiwa Masenda, for allegedly beating up a Chinese miner.

The assault, which was reported to police, followed a mine dispute at a gold-rich mine in Mhangura.

The fracas left the Chinese national badly bruised, a development that attracted widespread condemnation on social media.

The decision to temporarily relieve Masenda of his duties was made during a Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting held in Chinhoyi at the weekend, and chaired by Zanu PF provincial chairman, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also the resident minister.

In a statement seen by NewZimbabwe.com Sunday, Zanu PF provincial secretary for publicity and information, Godknows Murambiwa said Masenda would soon be dragged before a disciplinary board facing a litany of allegations.

“Cde Tapiwa Masenda, Mashonaland West Youth League provincial Chairman has been issued with a Prohibition Order following several allegations of misconduct levelled against him.

“His actions as described by the provincial secretary for security does not have a place in Zanu PF under the new dispensation.

“The Provincial Executive Committee invoked powers invested and provided for by the party Constitution under Article 21 Cde Masenda will be going through a disciplinary hearing within 14 days.

“We appeal for peace and tranquillity to prevail throughout the province to ensure an unbiased and a justified process during and after the hearing period which should be within 14 days.”

Contacted for comment, Masenda could neither confirm nor deny the suspension, preferring to laugh off the move before referring this journalist to several Zanu PF officials and war veterans to shed more light on the matter.