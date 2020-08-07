Zanu PF minister Tino Machakaire tests positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire has tested positive for Covid-19.

Posting on his Facebook page Thursday, Machakaire who is also legislator for Hwedza South confirmed he has tested positive and has since gone into self-isolation.

“I hope you are well and healthy during these difficult times. Unfortunately, the current news is not good, and our nation is in the midst of alarming increase in the number of Covid 19 deaths,” Machakaire said.

“I have also tested positive for Covid-19 and I have since self-isolated. In times of a pandemic, privacy concerns must be balanced with efforts to protect others.

“I have decided to be responsible and I am appealing to everyone I have been in contact with recently to go and get tested, self-isolate and seek necessary help.

“This is a painful journey, it separates you from your loved ones. Self-isolation is not easy at all. The kids want to play with you, but you can’t entertain them.

“I pray for everyone`s safety and well-being. I do not wish this for anyone. For those who are already affected, let’s continue to pray together and hope for a better tomorrow. Our health will soon be restored.”

He becomes the second Zanu PF top official to publicly announce his Covid-19 status after Harare South legislator Tongai Mnangagwa recently came out clean on contracting the dreaded virus.

Zanu PF has been hit by the dreaded diseases with the party announcing early this week 26 of its staffers at the party’s main Harare headquarters tested positive for Covid-19.

Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri also succumbed to the disease late last month.

Unconfirmed claims also linked former MP and ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa to the ailment with his wife Monica Mutsvangwa also reportedly going into self isolation due to her contact with the aggressive politician.