Zanu PF MP calls on villagers to aspire for higher office

By Staff Reporter

A Zanu PF MP has called on her constituents in Nyanga to aspire for influential political and administrative positions.

Nyanga North MP, Chido Sanyatwe was speaking at an engagement meeting between female Members of Parliament and women in Horticulture, organised by African Women’s Initiative in Developing Economies (AWIDE), last week.

Sanyatwe said the thrust to have equal representation in all levels of authority should begin at village level.

The meeting was held at Sedze Business Centre in Nyanga last Friday, under the theme, ‘empowering women to be the backbone of our economy.’

“We are united in the fight to increase their (women) participation in politics. As parliamentarians, it is our duty to encourage other women to aspire to be in decision making offices because it is as much their right as it is for their male counterparts.

“We want to get to a point where we have 50/50 representation between men and women in cabinet regardless of the political party. Because women are the majority, it is imperative that they also participate in decision making processes on behalf of other women and not leave all decisions to men,” Sanyatwe said.

Mutare Proportional Representation MP, Lucia Chikuni encouraged women in rural areas to uplift one another.

“Yesterday (Thursday) we were at a workshop where we discussed on the need to have more women active in leadership positions especially in rural areas. In the next election in 2023, we want to see more women running for council, MPs and other positions. Let’s unite as women and support one another,” Chikuni.

She implored women to desist from calling fellow women names and looking down upon them because of their gender. Chikuni said people should be respected on merit regardless of gender.

The lawmaker encouraged women and men to go for cancer screening and desist from blaming witchcraft for health related problems such as cancer and HIV.

Zimbabwe’s 2018 post election cabinet registered 37,5% female representation aided by a Proportional Representation clause in the Constitution.