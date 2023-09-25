Zanu PF MP Kwidini threatens to evict Chiwundura settlers for supporting opposition

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THERE are heightened fears of impending Zanu PF retribution against Chiwundura plot holders, who face eviction, for allegedly voting Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) in just-ended harmonised elections.

Scores of occupants of government-owned houses at the former military camp situated near Guinea Fowl School are also targeted for ejection for their roles in propping Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Newly-elected Chiwundura Member of Parliament, Sleiman Kwidini, is reportedly leading an onslaught to weed out known and perceived opposition functionaries as punishment for daring to give him a good run for his money in the MP race.

Although Kwidini managed to win the seat after garnering over 10 800 votes against CCC’s Blessing Murondiwa’s 7 266, the ruling Zanu PF is plotting a retributive exercise in Wards 9, 10, 13 and 14.

Beneficiaries of the government resettlement exercise who got small-holder plots are said to be under siege from the sitting MP, who is working with the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO)-linked Forever Associates of Zimbabwe to target victims, particularly in Ward 14 where there is a scheduled by-election on November 11.

The irony of the clampdown is that out of the nine wards in Chiwundura constituency, CCC bagged just one while Zanu PF won eight.

Losing CCC parliamentary candidate, Murondiwa told NewZimbabwe.com Monday that a storm is brewing in the constituency largely comprised of resettlement areas.

“We are making noise about it as a preemptive tactic so that we stop this retribution against innocent citizens for exercising their constitutional rights to vote for a party of their choice. Intimidation is so rife in Chiwundura.

“The onslaught by Kwidini and his hoodlums is targeting losing councillor for Ward 13 Square Hlabati and others Recently, in Ward 9 an informant witnessed a meeting held at Zaloba where perceived CCC supporters were being listed for retribution,” said Murondiwa.

There has also been a case of arson linked to Zanu PF vengeance against an aspiring female CCC councillor, Anna Matambiko.

The aspiring CCC Ward 14 councillor, who is contesting the upcoming by election, had her field burnt during the just ended political campaigns, and is now facing threats that her allocated property could be repossessed.

“In Ward 13, Zanu PF convened a meeting where a plot belonging to a demoted acting headman was listed for repossession,” added Murondiwa.

MP Kwidini has continued to spark controversy amid suspicion he contested for the legislative seats while still a civil servant employed as a nurse at Gweru General Hospital.

This publication could not independently verify whether the lawmaker resigned as per government labour policy that demands one quits civil service before joining active politics.

Efforts to get comment from the legislator were fruitless at the time of publishing as he was not picking phone calls and did not respond to WhatsApp messages.