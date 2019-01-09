Zanu PF MPs play holy, say prepared to forego vehicles and other luxuries

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZANU PF legislators are reportedly ready to set aside their cravings for luxury through foregoing allocation for top of the range vehicles and other luxuries to allow the cash-strapped government to channel scarce financial resources towards needy areas.

This was revealed Tuesday by party chief whip Pupurai Togarepi in a statement.

Togarepi said the country’s health sector has been bleeding for the past two decades while junior doctors wage demands were genuine and required lasting solutions.

In helping government to quickly solve the problem, Togarepi said the ruling party legislators were prepared to forgo their vehicle allocations in the meantime so that resources could be channelled towards health.

“Our economic situation, just like the health sector, has bled for over a decade and the solutions so required to put the nation on a recovery path again are by no means simple but being implemented nonetheless as Zimbabwe rediscovers its lost glory,” Togarepi said.

“As Zanu PF parliamentarians, we are alive to these genuine concerns raised by doctors but also aware of government’s fiscal position and we implore the doctors to negotiate in good faith and with Zimbabwe and the sick people in our hospitals at heart.

“To play our part, however, small or little, we are ready to forgo the luxury vehicles that come with our parliamentary positions as we are representatives of less privileged people whose only access to health is public hospitals.”

Togarepi’s comments come as some legislators demanded luxury cars from government to use in their constituencies.

“For those MPs who are desperate for vehicles, we propose that when it is time to buy, they be given affordable vehicles that allow them access to their constituencies but certainly not luxury vehicles in a sea of poverty.

“Let’s allow government to deal with urgent issues and vehicles will be bought at the appropriate time.

“We as an arm of government and also as the ruling party are ready to lead by example and make sure we put our hands together in order to rebuild Zimbabwe.”

The Zanu PF youth league boss said he hoped Zimbabwe’s public servants who have besieged government will salary demands will consider their employer’s constrained position in trying to remedy a national crisis.

Opposition MPs argue that Zanu PF MPs were each issued with cars by their party before elections and could not be compared with some of them, especially newcomers to parliament who did not own any vehicle before.

The opposition could be viewed as insensitive to the plight of the poor majority if it continued insisting on cars and other perks.