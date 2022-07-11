Zanu PF name-dropping youths put on notice; warned not to abuse Mnangagwa

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Corespondent

ZANU PF youth league deputy secretary, John Paradza has admitted unruly party youths were engaging in shady deals and shielding themselves from scrutiny by dropping President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name.

Reports are rife of Zanu PF functionaries pocketing donated monies from corporates and individuals ahead of events on the national calendar such as Independence and Heroes’ Day holidays.

Also, youths have reportedly invaded farms, and lately mines, in the name of empowerment as allegedly directed by Mnangagwa.

Addressing a party district chairpersons’ meeting from Mashonaland West Saturday, Paradza warned against abusing the president’s name.

Said Paradza: “The tendency of name-dropping that l hear is happening in Mashonaland West must stop. If someone goes around the corner and returns claiming they are coming from seeing bigwig, who are you referring to as bigwig?

“The only bigwig is President Mnangagwa and we are his foot soldiers that follow behind him.

“I have taken this opportunity to emphasise that youths must not unduly drag the president’s name in issues he is not involved.”

Paradza went on to declare that he, as deputy secretary, was the only one entitled to speak with Mnangagwa on behalf of all young people.

“l am solely the only one in the country allowed to talk with the President because l lead you.”

Anyone meeting Mnangagwa was doing so courtesy of their privileged positions or personal relationships with him, and this must not be purported to represent party youths, Paradza said.

Zanu PF youths were urged to respect senior members and desist from denigrating them in public and through social media.

Paradza also called on youths, as vanguards of the revolutionary movement, to mobilise voters and campaign for Mnangagwa ahead of 2023 harmonised elections.