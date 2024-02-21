Zanu PF “offers” Mnangagwa third term in office

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Zanu PF Masvingo Province on Wednesday offered President Emmerson Mnangagwa a third term in office during the ruling party’s Youth Day celebrations.

Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term with reports that he is eager to stay in office for a third five-year term.

In Zimbabwe, the Constitution allows for only two five-year terms for a sitting President to rule.

A campaign slogan “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo (Mnangagwa will still be in power in 2023)” is now being used at Zanu PF events.

Masvingo provincial chairman Robson Mavhenyengwa chanted the slogan at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre during the 21st Robert Mugabe National Youth Day celebrations.

According to a local Think Tank Veritas, the legal position on the Presidential 3rd Term reads, “Under section 328(5) of the Constitution, a Bill to amend the Constitution must be passed by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly and the Senate before it becomes law.

“In addition, if the Bill seeks to amend the Declaration of Rights or Chapter 16 (which relates to agricultural land) it must be approved at a national referendum before it can become law.”

Further, “Section 91(2) is not part of the Declaration of Rights nor does it fall within Chapter 16 of the constitution, so it can be amended by a two-thirds majority of both Houses of Parliament to remove the presidential term limits.”

Zanu PF attained a two-thirds majority in Parliament earlier this month after winning constituencies which went to by-election following recalls by self-imposed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

However a Parliamentary majority is not enough to secure Mnangagwa another term as “the only way to permit him to stand for a third term would be to repeal section 328(7), but this would require a national referendum in addition to a two-thirds majority in Parliament.”

Speaking at the Youth Day celebrations, Vice President Kembo Mohadi said he was “thrilled by the new slogan”.

In his speech, Mnangagwa simply remarked “2030 President Mnangagwa will still be there/around.’ Ndatadza kuisa muchishona inomboreveyi? Avo vati vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo. Mambenge makafunga kuti havapo? (I failed to interpret the slogan, those saying I will be around, is it because you had assumed that I won’t be?)”