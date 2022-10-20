Zanu PF official arrested for stealing $1,600 election campaign money 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZANU PF district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson for Matobo in Matebeleland South, Mfakazi Maphosa has appeared in court on allegations of stealing US$1,600 meant for campaigning in his area’s by-election.

Maphosa of Mbembeswana Village in Matobo District denied the allegations, although he was not asked to plead when he appeared before Kezi Magistrate, Howard Sande.

Appearing for the State, Thomas Nzima, told court that the accused received money from the ruling party’s Matebeleland South provincial chairman, Cde Nqobizitha Ndlovu.

The money was meant for campaigns in the ward two by- elections, where the ruling party’s candidate Fedrick Siwela is contesting with Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Sindiso Ngwenya and two other candidates.

Nzima said on 7 October 2022, Ndlovu received US$2,000 in cash, 200 litres of diesel, coupons and campaign material from the party’s headquarters meant for the campaign.

“On the same day at Davies Hall in Bulawayo, Cde Ndlovu, who is the complainant in the matter, then handed over the money and coupons to the accused person with clear instructions that he should pass them to Siwela. This happened in full view of other Matebeleland South provincial party leaders,” he said.

The prosecutor said the following day, Siwela met Maphosa at the Zanu PF district party offices in Maphisa.

It is alleged Maphosa only gave Siwela US$400 and fuel coupons, telling told him that they were going to use US$1,600 together during the campaign.

Court heard that Maphosa failed to give Siwela the full amount and a report was made to the police, leading to his arrest.

The State opposed bail.

Maphosa was remanded in custody to this Thursday for bail determination.