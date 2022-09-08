Plot to block Chamisa’s Harare rally exposed; ‘it shows that Zanu PF is a fascist organisation’ – says CCC

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

AN alleged plot by Zanu PF to destabilise the planned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally slated for Sunday in Highfield has been brought to light.

Audio recordings from a suspected Zanu PF group was leaked Wednesday with the members planning to use the youth league to block the rally.

In the audio, a suspected Zanu PF member is heard proposing to ferry youths from Epworth, Norton and other areas to blockade the planned rally.

“Cdes. You have heard that Chamisa will hold his rally on Sunday. What we will do is send youths from Epworth, Mabvuku and Chitungwiza. You have to wear yellow. We want to disturb their meeting,” says an unidentified male in the message.

“You have to wear yellow and create a scenario where there is a factional battle with Mwonzora supporters. We want Chamisa not to even arrive at the venue. We will spread the word far. Our chairmans we will instruct them to mobilise the youths so that they can be ferried.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba confirmed the Highfield rally, chastising the ruling party for the planned disruptions.

“It shows that Zanu PF is a fascist organisation that has no semblance and appreciation that Zimbabwe has a multiparty system.

“We are not a one party system. We fought Mugabe when he attempted to create a one party state. Our party should not be treated like a banned organisation,” he said.

Efforts to solicit a comment from Zanu PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi were futile as he was engaged in a meeting and he had not returned calls by the time of publishing.

Chamisa has faced challenges in holding his rallies with some being cancelled due to police restrictions.

The opposition party has cried foul, bemoaning uneven playing field which favours the ruling party.

Last month CCC aborted a planned rally in Gokwe-Kabuyuni with many people injured after suspected ZANU-PF members blocked Chamisa convoy.

Critics and political analysts have predicted a tense political atmosphere characterised by violence as the country prepares for general elections next year.

In the leaked audio, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa is also roped into the plans to disrupt the rally.

“We have to make sure that the plan is carried out in the morning so that by the time they hold their meeting we disrupt it. We create violence of a higher proportion so that there might be a need to call riot police. Cdes see Chihota from Mahusekwa.

“I will organise with Mai Mutsvangwa so that in Epworth we will send more lorries because we noted that there are many people,” the unidentified man said.

The Sunday Harare rally is one of many events that will be held by CCC to thank supporters for retaining seats in this year’s bye-elections.