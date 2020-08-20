Zanu PF plots to regain Mnangagwa backyard

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZANU PF has revealed its bid to wrest control of the Kwekwe Central Constituency which has been dominated by MDC since 2000.

The seat fell vacant following the death of opposition National Patriotic Front MP, Masango Matambanadzo last month.

Kwekwe is not only President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s hometown where he has a thriving farming enterprise but, the now State President was also a former Kwekwe legislator.

The seat was snatched by MDC in 2000 and never to be recovered by Mnangagwa who was later consigned to the rural Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe constituency where Zanu PF enjoys relative support.

MDC’s control of the seat was finally broken in 2013 when Matambanadzo was elected MP on a Zanu PF ticket.

In 2018, Blackman, as Matambanadzo was affectionately known because of his skin pigment, stunned Zanu PF which had expelled him during the height of the party’s factional wars in 2017.

However, following the demise of Matambanadzo, Zanu PF is rubbing its hands with glee and is itching to recover the urban seat.

Said party provincial chair for Midlands, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube in an interview, “As a party, we are keen to regain our lost seat.

“We will work day and night to convince those people who had left the party to join Matambanadzo. As a party, we will be united behind the party candidate.”

Losing Zanu PF parliamentary candidate Kandross Mugabe could be allowed another bite of the cherry.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is however yet to make an announcement on when by-elections are going to be held following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The electoral management body had to suspend by-elections in constituencies that have been rendered vacant through deaths and expulsions on sitting MPs.

Meanwhile, insiders from the main opposition MDC Alliance are also deciding on a candidate to field in the event of a by-election.

Some prominent names currently being bandied are those of party bigwigs in Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa, former cabinet Minister Henry Madzorera and former parliamentarian Blessing Chebundo.