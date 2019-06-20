Zanu PF preacher wants tormentors charged for contempt

By Mary Taruvinga

DESTINY of Afrika Network (Danet) founder Obadiah Musindo has petitioned the High Court to charge nine individuals from a rival organisation, Avalon Destiny with contempt of court after they allegedly interfered with his operations in violation of a court interdict issued against them.

The nine are Simangaliso Shoko, Trywell Mukandara, Violla Mandunguza, Farai Makuwerere, Agripa Muparaganda, Tafadzwa Dhakwa, Never Zhanera, Lydia Kaseke and Evelyn Tera.

The Zanu PF aligned cleric is claiming his rivals were causing him distress as they continued tormenting him and his members.

“This affidavit is deposed to in support of an application to obtain an order that the first to 9th respondents be committed for contempt of court alternatively a suspended sentence be imposed on them.

“The application is based on the fact that the respondents despite having knowledge of a court order interdicting them from interfering with the operations and activities of the applicant and its members have continuously interfered with the operations and activities of the applicant,” wrote his lawyers.

Danet is a non-profit making organisation which is in the business of carrying out developmental projects.

Chief among the projects is the development of land into residential stands for low-income earning members of the society.

On February 6 last year, Musindo filed an application for an interdict and obtained an order against the respondents under case HC772/18.

The court heard the respondents would incite Danet members not to comply with Musindo and labelled him a thief, among other things.

But Musindo claims that on April 7 this year, the respondents again tried to bar members of his organisation from attending meetings.

“The respondents also blocked my vehicle from exiting the venue,” he said.

“This deliberate disregard of the order of this honourable court ought to be purged in order for the rule of law to be respected,” Musindo added.

The respondents have not yet responded.