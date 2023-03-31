Zanu Pf Primaries: Constituencies where election was marred by violence set for re-runs

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ZANU PF Secretary for lnformation Christopher Mutsvangwa has said there will be re-runs or disqualification of candidates in areas where there was violence in the just ended ruling party primaries.

Following deliberations by the politburo on Thursday, Mutsvangwa said: “In areas where there was violence and disputes, re-runs shall be conducted.

“In Mbare and Churu constituencies, there will be a re-run while all other constituencies in Harare province had passed (sailed through).

“Those who won in Harare were endorsed by the Politburo”.

Zanu Pf held its primary elections last weekend after having suspended them by a week.

The party’s national political commissar Mike Bimha confirmed incidents of violence in some constituencies.

There were reports of massive rigging by candidates who lost, alleging some contestants’ agents were stuffing ballot papers in ballot boxes.

A ballot box containing voters’ ballot papers was allegedly stolen in one of the provinces.

An ad-hoc tribunal was dealing with complaints raised to pave way for politburo endorsement of candidates.