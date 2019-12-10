Zanu PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

Xinhua

Provincial leaderships of Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF have begun endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole candidate for the next presidential elections in 2023.

On Monday, Mnangagwa has so far received endorsement from Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central provinces, ahead of the party’s annual conference to run from Dec.11-16 in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province.

The remaining six provinces are also expected to reaffirm Mnangagwa’s candidature so that a resolution to that effect is passed at the end of the conference.

This will be the second time that such a resolution is passed since Mnangagwa assumed leadership of the party in 2017, the first time being the party’s last conference held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, in Dec. 2018.

The last conference passed resolutions in the five areas of politics, economics, history, local governance and war veterans, women and youth, with the first issue being the party’s endorsement of Mnangagwa as its 2023 presidential candidate.

Secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo, said Sunday that this week’s conference will be preoccupied by the state of the economy in tandem with its theme: “Modernize, Mechanize and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030”.

“The conference will obviously concentrate on the state of the economy consistent with the theme.

“This means we must transform our means of production and create jobs. We shall have speakers addressing us on several thematic issues around the economy,” he said.

He said there would be other thematic committees covering the clusters of food security, infrastructure development, devolution, value addition, investment and other key aspects of the country’s socio-economic fabric.