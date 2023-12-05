President Emmerson Mnangagwa inspects the guard of honour after he was inaugurated at a local stadium on 4 September 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli / Getty Images)

By Anna Chibamu

Zanu PF Secretary for Information Christopher Mutsvangwa has rubbished claims President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be vying for a third term as Head of State.

This follows speculations that the ruling party plotted the recalls of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs so it could secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament and amend the Constitution.

The Zimbabwean Constitution stipulates that a President can only serve two five-year terms, making Mnangagwa’s current tenure the final one.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Harare, Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans must ignore the speculation that Mnangagwa wants to lead Zimbabwe beyond 2028.

“There is a conspiracy which talks about creating room for President Emmerson Mnangagwa wishing to get a third term as head of state. This is just speculation and should be ignored.

“We are not the ones who occasioned the by-elections so those who want to peddle the notion that Zanu PF wants a two-thirds majority to run the country are not telling the truth. We do not need to change the Constitution for a third term of our President,” Mutsvangwa said.

He further slammed the “disorganized” CCC saying the country was better off without it.

“There are some who cause problems within their party and the consequences reach to Parliament, then they want to ascribe the results of their consequences to Zanu PF. No, chickens come home to roost; your party is disorganised. You caused elections to happen. Do not try to get explanations as to why elections are happening now.

“We want an organized and structured country which means also that the opposition should be organized and structured so that Parliamentary business can proceed smoothly for Zimbabweans to get an oversight of Parliament.

“This is what Zanu PF wishes, not the Wapusa Wapusa disorganization in CCC which makes us go to elections every other day. It destructs our minds from the business of governance and prosperity of Zimbabwe. We have absolutely nothing to gain as a party and everything to lose by the internal fights within CCC,” said Mutsvangwa.

Political analysts have said the upcoming by-elections will reverse the will of affected constituents.

Nine constituencies will be going to the polls on December 9 following recalls by self-imposed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu. A second round of by-elections will be held on February 3.